Anna Lee Scofield Smith, 79, died on Jan. 12, 2021. She lived her last 11 months of life with her daughter, Kim Case, and her son-in-law, Gene Case. She died of congestive heart failure, not COVID-19.
She was born Aug. 25, 1941, in Stillwater, Okla., to Elizabeth Best Scofield and Harry Scofield of Lampasas, Texas. Anna was valedictorian of her graduating class of 1959. She won State in Number Sense her senior year for Lampasas High School. She played the flute in the band, and was accepted to Rice University, but chose to attend the University of Texas in Austin, where she had a full four-year scholarship. She graduated from there in 1962 with a double major in chemistry and zoology in three years, and went on to medical school at the University of Texas Medical School in Galveston, Texas. She resigned her senior year to be a full-time mom.
Seven years later she studied accounting, and became a certified public accountant. Later she expanded her education by becoming a talented alcoholic who was loved by her best friends at AA, where she did lots of good by being a sponsor to many people who needed her love and wisdom. She also devoted time to being a hospice volunteer, and helped deliver meals with Meals on Wheels.
She was an avid learner all her life, and enjoyed listening to audio recordings by Great Courses, studying nutritional medicine, and playing a great hand of bridge with her friends at Meridian Retirement Community in Temple, Texas.
She has lived in Stillwater; Junction, Texas; Lampasas, Texas; Austin, Texas; Galveston; Madrid, Spain; Arlington, Texas; Brownwood, Texas; Fort Davis, Texas; Gatesville, Texas; and Temple, Texas, and then came back home to Lampasas to live until the end.
Anna married James H. Smith, MD, in 1963. They had one child, Amanda Kim Case, DO. James Smith died on April 14, 2001. Anna later fell in love with David Stafford, a classical guitarist. They traveled the world together, watched lots of movies together, and held hands often.
David later moved to a nursing home in Harker Heights, Texas. He passed on Sept. 4, 2020. They probably said it was from COVID-19, but it was from social isolation caused by very bad political policies and the stopping of his heart. He talked to Anna every day while they were separated, and no longer hearing his voice at night broke her heart. Herein lies a very abbreviated version of a beautiful life. She was loved and will be missed by many.
Survivors include her daughter, Amanda Kim Case, DO, and husband, Gene; sister, Harriet Kay Scofield Renick; grandson, James Patrick Case; granddaughter, Elizabeth Ani Case.
Arrangements were made by Sneed Funeral Chapel of Lampasas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.