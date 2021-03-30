Manuela Chavez Vega

Manuela was one of the few oldest residents of Alpine, Texas. She was 96 years old, and was born in San Carlos, Chihuahua, Mexico.
Manuela was a very well-loved person in Alpine. She always welcomed anyone and everyone into her home with loving arms. She worked at the Alpine Elementary School cafeteria for several years, and was a beloved member of Las Guadalupanas.
Rosary will be held 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine. Funeral Mass will follow immediately after rosary, with Father Joe Raj officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Angels Cemetery in Alpine.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband Isabel Vega; her parents Juan and Lucia Chavez; and son Armando Vega.
She is survived by her sons Chavel, Lupito, Ramon, and Enrique; daughters Anita, Alicia, Aurora, Amelia, Lupita, and Ramona; 20 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express our thanks for wonderful help and care given by Concha Hernnadez and Hortencia Cordova.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sunshine House in Alpine or Our Lady of Peace Church.
