Evangelina “Eve” Garza died peacefully in her home with her beloved family by her side on Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpine, Texas.
Eve was originally from the Rio Grande Valley of Texas where she graduated from Edcouch-Elsa High School, and attended business college.
Visitation for Eve will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, from 3-5 p.m. at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Burial will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
Eve was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she served in many positions. She especially loved and excelled in teaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ to children. She was loved, and will be missed by all in the Church who came to know her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Isabel Hernandez, and sister Elena Garza.
Eve is survived by her husband of 49 years, Simon Garza, Jr., son Joshua “Josh” Garza, grandson Jackson Garza, brother Benjamin Bitonel, sister Margarita Garcia, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She had a great love and compassion for all animals. Having many pets over the years, her most recent companion was a Chihuahua named Tiki.
Eve loved her country, and was a great patriotic American.
The Garza family has entrusted Alpine Memorial Funeral Home with her services.
Words of love and encouragement may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
