Donna J. Connor was born May 20, 1948, in Rochester, N.H. She passed from this world May 18, 2021, in Georgetown, Texas.
Donna is survived by Doug, her loving husband of 51 years; her children and their spouses, Brett and Ashleigh Connor and David and Rachel Barnhart; and her brother David and wife Mary.
She was a teacher for 35 years, loved her students, and enjoyed every minute of it. She graduated from Sul Ross State University in 1971.
She was always ready for a new adventure and equal to the task at hand. Her favorite saying was, “Just In case you ever foolishly forget, I’m never not thinking of you.”
She will be missed, and always loved.
Graveside services for family and friends will be at Elm Grove Cemetery in Alpine on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m.
