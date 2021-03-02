Clara May Bogel Cowsar of Carrizo Springs, Texas, passed away on Feb. 6, 2021, at age 91. She was born Sept. 30, 1929, in Presidio, Texas, to the late Amos Graves Bogel and Mary Pancoast Bogel. Her husband of 70 years, John D. Cowsar, Sr., preceded her in death three weeks earlier. Her three sons were at her side when she went to be with her Lord in Heaven.
Clara May was the youngest of four children, and lived on the Sauceda Ranch in Presidio County, which later became Big Bend Ranch State Park. Known affectionately as Clarita, she often spoke of her carefree childhood, filled with the freedom of roaming ranches with her closest friends. Clarita often said she had “left her barefoot tracks all over Presidio County”.
Clara May was valedictorian of Alpine High School, and continued her education at Sul Ross State University before earning her BA in International Business Administration from the University of Texas. Upon graduation, Clara May moved to New Orleans, La., where she worked in global trading for Stubbs Trading Company. Clarita married her beloved John Cowsar in 1950. The two enjoyed the early years of their marriage in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico, where John was employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Fluent in Spanish from early childhood, she often spoke of the many good friendships she and John formed in Mexico.
Clarita earned a master’s degree in education from Texas A&M University while teaching at Allen Academy and raising three active sons in College Station, Texas. Employment would take the family to Colorado Springs, Colo., Copperas Cove, Texas, and Uvalde, Texas. Ultimately settling in Carrizo Springs, Clara May taught accounting at Uvalde Junior College, and high school Spanish and special education, earning honors as an outstanding teacher.
Clarita was a keen observer, and could tell a story with ease. She vividly recounted various adventures with a twinkle in her eyes that she witnessed growing up on the ranch with three older brothers. After retirement, Clara May co-authored the book “Tin Cups and China Saucers” with Joyce Neville, highlighting the pioneering spirit of ranch women of West Texas.
A devoted Christian, Clarita lead by example. There was always enough of anything she had to share with others. Whether it was meals, money, or time, Clara May always made one feel they were appreciated and listened to. She loved playing the piano and anything outdoors, and her greatest joys came from family hunting trips on the ranch in Marfa, Texas.
Clara May was preceded in death by her brothers Graves Bogel, Russell Bogel and Graham Bogel. She is survived by her sons John D. Cowsar, Jr., and wife Susan, George C. Cowsar and wife Cindy, and Edward C. Cowsar and wife Robin. She was the proud and supportive grandmother of 14 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Clara May will be greatly missed. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Juan Garcia, Maria Guadalupe Sierra, Elma Diaz, and Elia Lopez who lovingly devoted their time to the care of John and Clara May.
The funeral and graveside memorial service for both Clarita and John was held in Marfa, Texas, on Feb. 13. The family suggests that those desiring memorials may direct them to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Carrizo Springs, or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
