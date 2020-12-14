On Dec. 10, 2020, David N. Wright joined our Lord in Heaven.
Mr. Wright was born on Jan. 11, 1938, in Alpine, Texas, to the late Nick and Josephine Wright.
Mr. Wright lived and worked his whole life in West Texas on many highway construction projects and area ranches, most notably on the old Perry Cartwright Ranch.
In 1957, he met Paula Garcia (Wright) of San Antonio, Texas, and they were married the following year.
Together they raised five children in Alpine. Mr. Wright is survived by his wife Paula Wright. They were married for 62 years. He is also survived by their five children, Estella Gomez and her husband Ramon Gomez, daughter Rachel Wright, Ernestina Wright Garcia and her husband Rudy Garcia, David Wright and his wife Beatrice Wright, and Robert Wright and his wife Jasmine Wright.
Mr. Wright is also survived by 12 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; his brothers Nicanor Wright, Israel Wright, and Abel Wright; and his sister Naomi Wright.
David Wright was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Mike Wright, and his sister Mary Lambrado.
Viewing will be on Thursday Dec. 17, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Holy Angels Cemetery.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his services. Online condolences may be made at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.