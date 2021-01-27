After a courageous battle with cancer, David Allen Townsend passed away peacefully on Jan. 20, 2021, immersed in the loving care of his wife Carol, daughter Bonnie, and son Sky.
A beloved son, father, brother, and husband, David was born to Grant and Genevieve (Jones) Townsend on May 7, 1945, in Minneapolis, Minn. The eldest of five boys, David competed two years of college but his love of learning only intensified and he could master anything he put his mind to. A voracious reader, David was a deep thinker, and loved to opine on the decline of civilization. He offered his philosophy in succinct nuggets of wisdom that would have easily translated into a million dollar bumper sticker empire.
But David’s idea of success was simple. Take pride in a job well done, from rolling the perfect cigarette in under 20 seconds, to building a home one board at a time, one dollar at a time so as not to incur a penny of debt. David and Carol worked side by side both in Minnesota and in Marathon, Texas, building their homes together. He was often scolded by Carol for climbing up on the roof after the cancer had spread, causing intense pain and unsteadiness. Yet, his determination to finish the house for Carol was foremost on his mind.
They were blessed with a love and devotion to each other, and even after being married since 1979, still acted like newlyweds. After David’s initial diagnosis, they took a long vacation to see the Pacific Ocean because Carol had never seen it. Camping in state parks along the way, they managed to see much of the western U.S., making precious memories along the way. To David, life was an adventure, and as long as Carol was by his side, every day was an adventure.
David is survived by the love of his life and best friend, Carol McCray Townsend, daughter Bonnie Mae Bloom, and son Sky Allen Townsend, all of Marathon. He is also survived by his brothers, Grant Townsend and wife Jeannette of Arkansas, Mike Townsend and wife Mar of Florida, Sunrise and wife Dorie Tarango of the Philippines; and Daniel Townsend and his late wife Maxine.
David will be missed by his many friends and extended family members, but will never be forgotten. Rest well, David. A new adventure awaits.
Condolences may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 103, Marathon, TX 79842.
