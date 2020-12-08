Candace Ann Covington was welcomed into the world on June 12, 1977, by her parents, Frank and Lana, and sister Tallie Covington. The family lived in Austin, Texas, until they moved to Alpine, Texas, in 1986.
After high school graduation, her adventurous spirit led her to many places, including Turtle Island, N.C., where she worked for 18 months at a pioneer farm, and to Georgia, California, Maine, Costa Rica, Hawaii, Colorado, and the Gila Wilderness of New Mexico. She eagerly learned about the culture, the animals, and the native plants of all the places she went. She always returned to the Big Bend, where she enjoyed hiking and camping and felt at home. Along the way, she met many people who became lifelong friends, and who tell stories of Candace’s kindness, gentleness, and generosity.
Candace developed sensitivities to many toxins found in man-made materials, making it impossible for her to remain inside most houses and buildings. It was for this reason that she left her studies in archeology at Sul Ross State University. She sought work outdoors, and found it as a river guide along the Rio Grande and in the white waters of Colorado. She took part in many of the archeological surveys conducted by the Center for Big Bend Studies.
Candace developed a product using creosote as its main ingredient, and started Creosote Bush Salve Company. She worked diligently to supply her customers with her various products, including creosote salve and oil, and pinion salve. Her products were highlighted in Texas Highways Magazine in a feature about Texas-made products. She sold online through Etsy and had a five-star rating.
Candace was an avid researcher, and became knowledgeable about a wide variety of subjects. She was always eager to share her knowledge, and took great pleasure in taking her nephew and niece camping, and sharing her knowledge with them. She constantly sought information about toxins and potential remedies, and met in person or online many people who suffer as she did with the hope that her experiences and expertise would help others.
On Dec. 4, 2020, Candace left this world for a better place, a place prepared for her in eternity. She will remain in the hearts of many who are grateful for her 43-1/2 years. She is survived by her parents, Frank and Lana Covington; sister and brother-in-law Tallie and Tate Altgelt; nephew TJ Raby; niece Codie Raby; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and scores of treasured friends.
An outdoor memorial service is planned for warmer weather. In the meantime, suggested memorial donations are:
First Christian Church in Alpine (P.O. Box 607, Alpine TX 79830), where she professed Christ as her Lord and Savior, and was baptized.
Center for Big Bend Studies (Sul Ross State University, Ferguson Hall, Suite 114, Box C-71, Alpine, TX 79832)
Barton Warnock Environmental Education Center (HC 70 Box 375 Terlingua TX 79852)
