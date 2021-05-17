Gordie Sanborn was born May 23, 1943, and left this world on May 12, 2021. He was an adventurer whoose journey led him from his birthplace in Springfield, Vt., to Detroit, Mich., to Colorado, to Alaska, to Alpine, Texas.
In the summer in Alaska he fished commercially, and in the winter he used his extraordinary carpenter skills, leaving his mark on many a building in Ninilchik, his home for many years.
He loved rocks. Agates brought him to Texas, but Martha, his beloved wife, is why he stayed. Gordie could spend days cutting open new rocks to be the first ever to discover their beauty within.
He leaves his wife Martha, his children Todd, Torrey, Tobey, and Trevor. He leaves his dear ex-wife and six grandsons and one granddaughter. We will miss him.
