Manuela Ybarra, 70, our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt was called to heaven on Feb. 15, 2021.
Rosary was held Feb. 23, 2021, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel, Big Spring, Texas. Funeral service was held Feb. 24, 2021, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Big Spring.
The daughter of Manuela (Valero) and David Garcia, Manuela was born Aug. 4, 1950, in Marathon, Texas. She was united in marriage to Rodolfo “Rudy” Ybarra on June 28, 1969, in Alpine, Texas. The family lived in Alpine, where she worked as a waitress at Bienvenidos. In Andrews, Texas, she worked as a bi-lingual teacher’s assistant for Andrews ISD. In 1997, they moved to Midland, Texas, where she was a member of St. Stephens’s Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Rudy V. Ybarra; daughter Yvonne Tenorio and husband Rick; son Rudy Adrian Ybarra and wife Alexis; four sisters, Clemencia Lopez and husband Robert, Genoveva Villareal, Minerva Mancha, and Maria Elydia Hinojos. She is also survived by Angel Valles, a grand-nephew whom she raised, eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and seven step-great grandchildren.
Manuela was preceded in death by two sisters, Irene Flores and Ramona Molinar, and two brothers, Antonio Garcia and Adrian Garcia.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at npwelchcom.
Commented