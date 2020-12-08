Albert Olivas Brown was called by name on Nov. 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born on April 29, 1941, in Fort Davis, Texas to, Albert Bentley Brown and Ester Olivas, he went on to marry the love of his life, Corina Ramirez, on Dec. 14, 1962.
They were together for over 57 years as they raised five children in Alpine, Texas, Mike, Mary Ann, Albert III (Linda), Betty (Rene) and Fray Martin.
He was a grand part of his 19 grand children’s, 26 great grand children’s, and two great-great grand children’s lives. The love he gave each one will carry them through the rest of their lives.
He loved his four brothers, Reuben, Felix, Raul, and Benny; and his five sisters, Nora, Mary, Elena, Elva, Yolanda, with all his heart. He had a special place in his heart for each of his nieces and nephews. Whether by blood or by marriage, it did not matter to him. The love he gave each one was deeply felt. He shared a lifetime of conversations, cherished memories, jokes, and good times with them.
Albert had many cousins and lifelong friends with whom he shared many special times. There was never a stranger in his life, and he would strike up a conversation with just about anyone. There were many times he would be out of town somewhere, and someone would holler at him out of nowhere, “Hey Brown is that you?” They would reminisce about some story they shared. Years could pass, and somewhere, sometime they would meet again.
Many of those same people would come to the house when they needed something fixed or welded, had something to sell, needed a mechanic or a tow, or simply passing through town and stopping by to say hello. He drew people to him. He could fix anything, and never turned anyone away.
A truck driver by trade, he traveled millions of miles for many years. He passed on his love for the road and the power behind the wheel to his sons and grandsons, as they each yearn for the road. He loved to collect things, and he found a use for just about everything he picked up, a trait he passed on to his daughter Mary Ann and his great-granddaughter Olivia.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Bentley Brown and Ester Brown Tarango; his in-laws Pedro Ramirez and Anita Cadena Ramirez; his son Mike Ramirez Brown; his brothers Benny Tarango and Rueben Brown; his sister Nora Ingram; and his grand children Rosanna Ramirez, Jonathan Salcido, Trinity Hernandez, Amber Gunter Brown, and Nathaniel Brown.
Whether you knew him as Gordo, Beto, Tio Beto, Mr. Brown, or simply as Brown, we as his children and his wife can tell how long you have known him, and if you’re family or a longtime friend by the way you address him. Please continue to pray for him, and keep his memory alive for us by remembering him and sharing those memories with us.
Rosary and funeral Mass Service was held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church on Dec. 5, 2020, followed by a graveside service at Holy Angels Cemetery.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his services.
Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
