It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and great friend. Leocadio “Lucky” S. Portillo, lifelong resident of Alpine, Texas, closed his eyes to his earthly home on June 27, 2020 with his beloved wife by his side. He was 80.
Lucky was born on Feb. 1, 1940 in Alpine to Adan Portillo and Antonia (Sanchez) Portillo. He later met and married the love of his life, Rebecca Chavez, and was married for 62 loving years. Together they had six children.
Lucky worked for Sul Ross State University in the Physical Plant, and retired after 26 years. Upon retirement, he opened his own business, Portillo Home Movers. He loved to camp, fish, play football pots, and shoot pool, as well as playing dice.
Lucky loved spending time with his family. He also loved cultivating his yard into a beautiful work of art. He loved watching TV with his wife and eating her homemade red cheese enchiladas.
Those preceding Lucky in death were his parents and three sisters.
Those left to cherish and honor the memory of Lucky is his wife of 62 years, Rebecca Portillo of Alpine, daughter Florinda Sullivan and her husband Dennis of Fort Stockton, Texas, son Joe Portillo and wife Laura Lea of Alpine, daughter Lisa Villanueva and husband Frank of Iraan, Texas, son Leo Portillo of Alpine, son Ray Portillo of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and daughter Christy P. Muniz of Iraan, Texas; a special nephew who was like a son to Lucky, Adam Portillo; his sisters Eva Portillo of Midland, Texas, and Angie Portillo of Odessa, Texas; 18 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
Services were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.
Commented