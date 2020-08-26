Timothy Louis Bone was born July 20, 1947, in Boulder, Colo., to Evelyn M. Bone and Jack Norman Bone, and went to be with the Lord July 9, 2020. Tim moved with his parents and older brother Jay to Laramie, Wyo., in 1952 when his father was hired as a professor by the College of Pharmacy at the University of Wyoming. He attended the University Prep School on the University of Wyoming campus from kindergarten through 12th grade.
In 1962, Tim moved to Bagdad, Iraq, with his parents for a year when his father accepted a Fulbright Scholarship to establish a dispensing pharmacy at the University of Bagdad. Tim lived through two revolutions while there, and he and his mother had to flee to the American Embassy for safety.
In 1963, Tim’s family returned to Laramie, and he completed high school. The summer after he graduated, he worked at a waterfowl refuge south of Laramie, and so his love of waterfowl, birds in general, and wildlife biology began. He began a bachelor’s degree program in wildlife biology at the University of Wyoming in 1968, and completed it in May 1971.
In fall 1970, he joined the Wyoming Division of the U.S. Army National guard in which he received recognition as an expert marksman, and served three years with them as a medic, frequently attending guardsmen injured in parachute jumps. After Tim moved to Texas, he continued to serve as a medic for three more years in the Texas Division of the Army National Guard.
On June 1, 1971, he married Linda Kay Rundquist, daughter of Delbert and Bertie Rundquist, in Casper, Wyo. When they left the church, Tim literally took his bride on a wild goose chase to Cokeville, Wyo., where he was studying the effectiveness of various types of artificial nesting structures for Canada goose repopulation in the marshy hay meadows of southwest Wyoming. He held a research assistantship in the Wildlife Department while he studied Canada geese for two years, and wrote his Master’s thesis. He received a master’s degree in wildlife biology from the University of Wyoming in May 1973.
While he applied for permanent employment, Tim accepted a temporary position with the U.S. Forest Service doing research on beaver in the Shoshone National Forest west of Laramie, where the couple lived at a forest ranger station. On Oct. 11, they drove over two mountain ranges in a blizzard to get to the hospital in Laramie, where their daughter, Wendy Marie, was born on Oct. 12. Tim accepted a wildlife position with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and the family moved to Wheeler, Texas, three weeks later.
Following nine months of training in Wheeler, the family moved to Quitaque, Texas, where Tim worked with aoudad sheep and mule deer, along with quail, dove, pheasant, and other game birds. In 1975, taught by Sid Parsley, an evangelical Methodist preacher and drawn by the Spirit, Tim accepted Jesus as his Savior, and endeavored to serve Him in whatever way he could from that day forward. He and Wendy were baptized together at the United Methodist Church of Quitaque. In 1978 their second daughter, Heather Diane, was born.
In 1980, Tim was offered a wildlife biology position in the Trans-Pecos, and the family “came home” to Alpine. Tim worked with antelope, mule deer, and big horn sheep. He also did census work on a variety of small species, including jackrabbits, cotton tails, dove and quail. Tim loved the beauty of the Chihuahuan Desert and the wildlife that lives here. He felt privileged to work 35 years with the fine men and women of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and blessed to live and work in the beauty of West Texas.
Tim died of heart failure on July 9, 2020. He was an active member of First Assembly of God of Alpine. Those who wish to send a memorial are encouraged to make a donation to the First Assembly of God, and designate it for the New Sound System Fund, as Tim loved church music and had discussed purchasing a new sound system with his wife, Linda, before he passed. A memorial service will be scheduled when it is safe for family members and friends to travel.
Tim is survived by his wife Linda Bone, his daughters Wendy Marie Weeks and her husband Gary, and Heather Diane Granados and her husband Felipe; and his beloved grandchildren, Lydia Rose, Irene Marie, Rebecca Fe, and Mateo Luis Granados. Tim is also survived by his brother Jay Bone and his wife Connie of Tinley Park, Ill.; and his three nieces Theresa Tripp, Rachel Touhy, and Kirsten Knode and their children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.