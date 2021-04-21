Kathy Kidd, a resident of Alpine, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 11, 2021, with her loving family by her side. Kathy was born July 21, 1954, to John Edward Raines and Betty Woody Raines.
Kathy married the love her life Sam Kidd in Sept. 1973. Together they made a home in Paradise, Texas, where they had two children, Mike and Jennifer. Kathy made a career of nursing, and some of her favorite patients were the little kids.
In December 2006 Sam and Kathy moved to Alpine, where Kathy continued her nursing career until her retirement in 2015.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Steven.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Sam Kidd; son Michael of Alpine; daughter Jennifer and husband Nathan of Alpine; brothers Gary Raines and wife Sandy of Fort Stockton, Texas, Richard Raines and wife Yvonne of Nocona, Texas, and Alan Akard and wife Sheila of Bridgeport, Texas; adopted granddaughter Lillian Booth of Burleson, Texas, who affectionately called Kathy her Nana T; and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to your favorite charity in her honor.
A private memorial service will be held Saturday, May 8, at the home of Sam Kidd.
