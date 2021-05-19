Michael Wayne Black, 63, passed away May 9, 2021, in his home in Terlingua, Texas. He was taken by a cancer diagnosed too late.
Mike graduated from Balboa High School, and lived on Howard Air Force Base in Canal Zone, Panama, where he made many special friendships lasting to this day. Mike treasured his time in Panama where his passions of exploration and collecting artifacts were sparked.
His father's memories of growing up in West Texas led Mike to the Big Bend and a little town called Terlingua. Here, Mike found his new home. He became a river guide, and found his new passion on the Rio Grande taking river trips that lasted days, and beautiful friendships lasting decades. His wonderful friends were there through the end. Terlingua enriched his soul.
Mike is survived by his mother Dorothy Black and his sisters Patti and Stephanie of San Antonio, Texas, his nephew David Fornos of Austin, Texas, and his niece Sarah Fornos of San Antonio. He was preceded in death by his father James H. Black, and his sister Laura Black Fornos.
Mike's memorial service will be planned for the fall in Terlingua, where his ashes will be spread in the lower canyon of the Rio Grande, and a marker will be placed in Terlingua Cemetery.
Even though he is gone, his fine spirit remains forever in Terlingua.
Services were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.
