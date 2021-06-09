On May 11, 2021, with the love and compassion of Jesus Christ, Diana V. Torres, 63, of San Angelo, Texas, entered eternal life with her beloved family by her side.
Diana was born on Sept. 3, 1957, to Juan Valencia and Virtudes (Ybarra) Valencia in Pecos, Texas. Diana was a homemaker, and had lived with her husband Ramon Valdez in San Angelo for 21 years.
Visitation for Diana will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home Geeslin Chapel, Alpine, Texas. The Most Holy Rosary will be recited on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 6 p.m., with Mass of Christian Burial following. Burial will take place on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Cemetery in Alpine.
Those preceding Diana in death were her mother Virtudes Valencia; her father Juan Valencia; son Robert Valencia; and sister Margaret Valdez.
Those left to honor and cherish the memory of Diana are her daughters Chasity Vega and husband Lupe, both of Alpine; daughter Virtudes “Birdie” Martinez and husband Carlos of San Antonio, Texas; husband Ramon Valdez of San Angelo; sister Luz Valencia of San Angelo; brothers Johnny Valencia and wife Olga of Alpine, Sam Valencia and wife Rosa of Pecos, Texas, and Raul Valencia of San Angelo; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
Services were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.
