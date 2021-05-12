Celso Gallego, Jr., 88, passed away on March 30, 2021, in Odessa, Texas.
Rosary was held on May 5, 2021, at Our Lady Peace Catholic Church in Alpine, Texas. Mass and burial followed at Holy Angels Cemetery.
Mr. Gallego was born on April 7, 1935, to Celso and Guadalupe Gallego. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Celso worked and retired from Sul Ross State University. He had also worked at Big Bend Wool and Mohair for several years.
Celso loved all sports. He loved attending Alpine High School and Sul Ross games. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys as well.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Celso Gallego, Sr., and Guadalupe; his brothers Manuel Gallego, Francisco Gallego, and Santiago Gallego of Alpine, Lorenzo Gallego of El Paso, Texas, and Raymond Gallego of Albuquerque, N.M.; his sisters Margaret LaFarelle and Victoria Rubio both from El Paso, Julia Valenzuela, Consuelo Leyva, and Jesusita Ramkowsky all from Albuquerque, and Isabel Valenzuela of Odessa, Texas.
He is survived by his grandkids, Matthew, May Lynn and Mady Garcia. He has too many nieces and nephews to mention.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate to the Alpine Humane Society.
Commented