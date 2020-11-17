Santiago “Jimmy” Martinez, 69, slipped away as the Lord called his name. A classic cowboy, a ladies man, an outlaw, game slayer, and overall legend, he saddled up the great spirit horse and galloped into the sunset on November 12, 2020.
He was born in Alpine, Texas, to Josefina and Manuel "Nito" Martinez, and raised in Fort Davis, Texas. He was the fourth oldest son out of eight brothers and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his mother Josefina, his father Nito, and his brothers Manuel, Adolfo, Moises Adan, and Ernesto.
Those left to mourn him are his sisters Rosie and Yolanda; his brothers Frank and Eddie; his children Jimmy, Steve, Neil, and Lauren; his wife Julie, and her daughters; and eight grandchildren.
“All the females tears left dryin', all the fever and the fight, are just a small down payment on the ride he'll make tonight. It's guts, love, glory, one mortals' chance at fame, his legacy is rodeo, and cowboy was his name."
Jimmy was true innovator of his own culture as he blazed the cowboy trails for himself and his family. He was known by many to be a jack of trades, master welder, machine operator, carpenter, and a ranch hand by trade, a man of men with many skills and talents.
He had charm overload, with his keen intelligence, killer smile, playful sense of humor, stunning green eyes, and good looks that could make anyone fall in love with him.
He was a great man, and the best father who is already dearly missed.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Martinez Arena in Fort Davis. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Bring your own chair.
Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
