Kenneth Royce Scott of Bronte, Texas, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020, at the age of 82. He coached high school football, was a successful entrepreneur, and had a story for every occasion.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1937 in Bronte to the late James Walter and Faye Irene (Mitchell) Scott. He graduated from Bronte High School in 1955. He attended San Angelo College and Sul Ross State University, graduating in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science and later a master’s degree.
In 1958 he married Loretta Shaw, and together they had two children, Mickey and Becky. They later divorced, and Ken married Linda Carol Parsons Hinesly in 1983.
Ken coached in Paducah, Marfa, Monahans, Snyder, Alpine, and Gatesville, all in Texas. He was a proud member of the Texas High School Football Coaches Association, and coached at the All-Stars Game. Named West Texas Coach of the Year, his passion for football touched many a player.
Ken and Linda started Midessa Telephone Systems, Inc., in Midland, Texas, in 1982. For more than 20 years, it earned recognition as one of the top 100 telecommunications companies in the U.S.
Throughout Ken’s life, he had a dedication to golf, and served as President of Permian Basin Open Professional Golf Tournament for 12 years.
He and Linda also loved to travel across the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Europe.
In his retirement, Ken moved back to Bronte where he enjoyed life as a rancher. Ken had a huge personality, and was verbal in his beliefs. He encouraged everyone to achieve their highest potential, and will be greatly missed.
Ken is survived by his beloved wife Linda; son Mickey Scott and wife Kay; daughter Becky and husband Wendell Byrom; stepsons Brad and Barrett Hinesly; stepdaughter Allison and husband Brian Creech; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers James, Joe Lee, and Danny, and sister Dorthey Pruitt.
A visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Shaffer Funeral Home in Bronte. Graveside service will be held at the Fairview Cemetery in Bronte on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken’s name to the March of Dimes, who helped to fund the vaccine to eliminate polio, at marchofdimes.org/mission/polio.aspx; or the American Cancer Society at cancerresearch.org.
