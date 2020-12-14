Michael O’Connor Kurie, age 58, of Kermit, Texas, passed from this life on Dec. 4, 2020. He was born on March 24, 1962, in Houston, Texas, to Andrew and Judith Kurie. He married Frances Grano in Marathon, Texas, in 1990. He served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Michael was a beloved son, husband, father, brother, uncle, and godfather. He loved his wife and daughter dearly, in addition to his entire family. Michael grew up in Marathon, and moved to Kermit, where he resided for 29 years.
Michael started his career with Transwestern Pipeline as a temporary hand in Pyote, Texas. His work ethic and strong mechanical competencies paved the way for his continued growth in the company. Earning his permanent position as an operator at WT 1, he continued to progress up the career ladder to a mechanic, transferring to WT 2 in Kermit, and obtaining roles such as multi-skilled tech and most recently senior measurement tech. Michael worked for Transwestern Pipeline for 30 years.
Mike was also a good friend and trusted mentor to many of his co-workers and others in the industry. He made many friendships and partnerships along the way, while remaining grounded.
He was a devout Catholic, strong in his faith, and became godfather to numerous children. He volunteered in every organization his wife and daughter were involved in, including all of his daughter’s extracurricular activities, and numerous community and school activities alongside his wife. He enjoyed dancing with his wife, taking sporadic trips, and coaching his daughter through sports and life challenges.
Michael never met a stranger. He had numerous friends, was a talker, and there was never a dull moment. He left a lifelong impression on anyone he met, whether it was fixing something, navigating through life challenges or providing advice. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at the Rio Grande. One of his greatest past times was taking his dog, Allie, for a walk around the neighborhood, the park, and Jal Lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Judith Kurie.
Michael is survived by his wife Frances of Kermit; daughter Amanda and her husband Joey DiMartino of San Antonio, Texas; sisters Andrea Johnson of Marathon, Mary Kay and husband David Roensch of Collinsville, Okla., and Terri and husband Joel Krueger of San Antonio; and brother Tommy and wife Alicia of Bellville, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kermit ISD Angel Tree.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marathon on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Father Pablo serving as funeral celebrant. Burial will follow at Marathon Cemetery, with presentation of the U.S. flag by the U.S. Marines Corp Honor Guard.
Due to COVID restrictions, services will be live streamed on Imelda Hernandez’s Facebook.
Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
Services were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.