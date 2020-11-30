On Nov. 18, 2020, Fidel "Sonny" Cano, Jr., passed away after a brief illness. He was born Jan. 17, 1937, to the union of Fidel "Chapo" Cano, Sr., and Jesusita Sanchez.
He was born and raised in Alpine, Texas. After high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force. After his return to Alpine, he met and married Lorina Orona in 1963. He was employed at several local businesses until he was hired by the U.S. Postal Service in 1966. He retired in 1993, and after a few months, he returned to the work force with Newell Oil. After a few years, he retired permanently.
In retirement, he was seen all over town, talking to everyone with whom he crossed paths. His joy at retirement was spending time with his family, and drinking coffee at McDonald's with his coffee drinking buddies, which they did for years.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, his grandparents, and three uncles.
He is survived by Lorina, his wife of 57 years; three children, Loanda Cano, Sonya Roberts and Fredric Cano; four grandchildren, Ian LeBlanc, Tristan Cano, Brynn Roberts and Lauren Roberts; two great grandchildren, Houston Terry and Nolan Ray Salazar; his sister, Margaret "Sister" Moreno; four nieces, Kathy Moreno, Judy Durham, Karen Moreno, and Janet Hernandez; three great nieces; four great, great nieces; one great, great nephew; and many, many cousins.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his services. Online condolences may be made at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
