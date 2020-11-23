Celia Ramirez was granted her angel wings on Nov. 14, 2020 in Lewisville, Texas. Her death was sudden and unexpected.
Celia was a loving wife, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend. Her first priority was her lovely family. Celia was thoughtful, loving, and always ready to lend a helping hand wherever needed. She will be missed by many.
Celia was preceded in death by her father, Manuel Gomez. She is survived by her mother, Celestina Gomez; husband, Frank “Rilo” Ramirez; sons Leroy and Frankie; daughters Debbie and Sara; grandchildren Anthony, Sharon, Rilo, Patrick, Celia Rose, Cristina, Raine, Star, and Mia; great grandchildren Anthony, Gatlin, Elijah, Sharon, Ethan, Rhyder and Demi; and siblings and spouses Minga and Cipriano Rodriguez, Celestina and Tony Gonzalez, and Delia and Carlos Reyna. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Rosary service was held Nov. 23, 2020, followed with Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Graveside service was at the Holy Angels cemetery. Fr. Pablo Matta was the celebrant.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her services. Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.