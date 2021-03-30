A Celebration of Life will be held for Jessica Woodruff at the old outdoor theater behind Kokernot Lodge on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. with Reverend Ryan Stieg officiating.
Masks and social distancing will be observed. No hugs please.
