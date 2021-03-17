After a lengthy illness, Barbara R. Standhardt, 74, died on March 27, 2019, at the Fort Stockton Nursing Center in Fort Stockton, Texas.
After her career as a geologist and paleontologist at the University of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, La., Barb retired in Marathon, Texas, where she lived with her dog Mardi Gras and an enviable rock collection that she had gathered in the field. Having completed in 1986 her PhD dissertation about vertebrate paleontology in Big Bend National Park, Barb studied the history of life based on fossilized remains of once living organisms preserved in rock. She contributed to our understanding about marine-to-terrestrial transition in West Texas and New Mexico.
Self-effacing and understated in her demeanor, Barb was apolitical and irreligious. And while Barb had a lot of virtues, suffering fools gladly was not one of them. Her friends in Marathon cannot forget Barb’s uncanny ability to identify by its evolutionary origin and Latin name nearly every plant, shrub, tree, and flower in Big Bend.
Right up to the very end, Barb never lost her wry sense of humor.
Barb is survived by three children, and by a sister who lives in Brenham, Texas.
Memorial donations may be mailed to the Marathon Public Library, P.O. Box 177, Marathon, TX 79842-0177.
