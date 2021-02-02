Terry Lloyd Stewart, 82, of Alpine, Texas, passed away on Jan. 13, 2021 at Ashton Medical Lodge in Midland, Texas.
Terry was born on Dec. 1, 1938, to Kenneth Stewart and Blanche Ridnour in Winslow, Ariz.
After graduation from Fullerton High School in Fullerton, Calif., he worked with his father before joining the U.S. Navy as a sonarman in January 1956, where he served on active duty for four years, and then to the Naval Reserves until January 1962.
While in the Reserves, he joined North American Rockwell (then Autonetics) in Anaheim, Calif., as an electronics technician. He left to become a farmer in Spencer, W. Va., for seven years before returning to California as an electronics technician and engineer. He then went on to become an electronic equipment salesman, where he was able to utilize the knowledge garnered as a technician and electronic engineer.
He retired to Alpine, Texas, where he had a house and shop built in Veteran's Double Diamond in 2002.
He was always true to his BMW and Triumph motorcycles, and many other brands, as long as it had two wheels.
He is survived by his spouse, Charlotte Belle Stewart, of Alpine, Texas; his son Stephen, wife Barbara, and grandson Steven in Florida; daughter Cindy, now living in Canada; son Les and wife Nancy; granddaughters Jasmin and Ariel in Maryland; and brother Ken and wife Claudia in Arizona.
He was predeceased by his sister Jan Evonne Stewart, who passed in 1980.
Arrangements were entrusted to American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland.
