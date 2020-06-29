Cano issues order

Judge Eleazar Cano today issued a mandate that everyone in Brewster County over the age of 10 must wear a mask in a public place if they cannot keep a six-foot distance from others. It goes into effect June 30.
Masks don't need to be worn when exercising or engaging in physical activity outside; when driving alone or with passengers of the same household; when doing so poses a greater mental or physical health, safety, or security risk; while pumping gas or operating outdoor equipment; while in a building or activity that requires security surveillance or screening; or when eating or drinking.
