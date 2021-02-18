Filing closed last week for the May 1 City of Alpine and Alpine ISD Board of Trustees elections, and several candidates threw their hats into the ring in both contests.
The three city positions up for grabs this election cycle include council members in Wards 1, 3, and 5, now held by Maria Curry, Betty Fitzgerald, and Rick Stephens, respectively.
In the city, Stokes and incumbent Curry filed for the Ward 1 position, Sara Tandy for Ward 3, and Jerry Johnson and Tracy Cash for the Ward 5 seat.
Three AISD Board of Trustee positions are up this election cycle, including Single Member Dist. 1, currently held by Eddie Natera; Single Member Dist. 3, currently held by Billy Ray Laxton; and Single Member Dist. 4, currently held by Rachel Carvajal.
Only incumbent Natera filed for Dist. 1, Nichole Ahrens and Monty Kimball filed for Dist. 3, and Jimmy Morris and incumbent Carvajal filed for Dist. 4.
The last day to register to vote in both the city and school board elections is Thursday, April 1, and early voting in person starts April 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.