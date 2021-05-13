Art cars for a cause

The Gambler 500, a navigational adventure rally, is coming to the Big Bend for its second time this weekend, May 14-16. It started 10 years ago in Oregon as a fun way to pick up litter from off road trails, with art cars, jalopies, and junkers forming an unlikely parade. It has since evolved into an international phenomenon.
This weekend’s event, dubbed Gambler 500 Mexico, offers a variety of courses through South Brewster County, Presidio County, and into Ojinaga, Mexico, through the Presidio border crossing. Event headquarters are in Study Butte at Big Bend Resort and Adventures. Anyone can join, and there is no fee.
If it doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense, that’s by design, explained event co-organizer Chris Hays, from Florida.
“It’s art cars doing things you shouldn’t do with art cars,” he summed up.
There are zero restrictions on vehicle entries, as long as it’s street legal. Each participant is given a trash bag to fill with litter along the way. The event takes place on public roads, unpaved whenever possible. Gamblers travel in groups, and share a motto, “Leave no Gambler behind.” Popular vehicles include wrecked, spray painted repair jobs with no doors and milk crates for seats.
Hays has been visiting the Terlingua area since the 1960s, and even proposed to his wife in Big Bend National Park. He knew it would be the perfect place to host a Gambler 500, and sees it as a great way to introduce people to West Texas scenery.
Hays stressed the importance of paying respect to the region. Attendees are given a briefing about national park and adjacent community rules.
“We never leave marked trails, and never pick up relics,” Hays said.
Attendees will also learn the meaning of purple painted posts, an indication of private property commonly used around Terlingua. Trespassers can expect to be prosecuted.
Participants pick and choose their courses in any order, but are encouraged to join the group for the Mexico excursion on Friday. Saturday kicks off with an all day parade and fancy car show in Terlingua Ghost Town.
Brewster County resident and art car engineer Johnny Sufficool is helping organize Saturday’s events in Terlingua. There will be a special parking area for those who wish to join the fancy car show, and any artisan is welcome to set up a table in front of Earth and Fire Gallery.
Sufficool and Terlingua mechanic Sean Turney are working on several vehicles for the event. There’s a 1936 Chrysler Plymouth mounted on a Chevy Blazer frame, and a spray painted canary yellow convertible with a wagging burro tail, public address system, siren, and a horn that brays like a donkey.
A trophy ceremony, including wins for the best breakdown and the most trash collected, will take place Saturday at High Sierra Bar and Grill in the Ghost Town at 7 p.m. The full schedule of events and courses can be found on the Gambler 500 Mexico Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.