Gonzales aims to fight back

The new Administration in Washington, D.C., has launched a full-scale attack on the oil and gas industry, and freshman U.S. Rep., Dist. 23, Tony Gonzales doesn’t plan to take it lying down.
On his Jan. 28 visit to Alpine, Gonzales spoke with the Avalanche, and called President Joe Biden’s energy policies “dangerous.”
Referring to recent downturns in the oil patch, Gonzales said, “Biden’s policy attacks an industry that has already been attacked. Gas was just starting to climb out, and oil was climbing out a little bit. To come right out of the gate and attack like that, I don’t think that’s where we need to be.”
Gonzales acknowledged there were many distractions on Capitol Hill right now, but thought full attention should still be paid to the issues that impact everyday lives. He planned to “hammer the new administration on every move they make that undermines the oil and gas industry.”
He said Biden’s actions so far would have a direct negative impact on Texas by cutting blue collar jobs, and by weakening the industry overall. Gonzales pointed out that the impact would extend far beyond just oil and gas production to the myriad businesses and services that support the industry.
Later on Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order protecting the Texas energy industry from federal overreach. Specifically, he directed every state agency to use all lawful powers and tools to challenge any federal action that might threaten the continued strength, vitality, and independence of the energy industry.
“We need to push back, hold them accountable, and let folks know this has little to do with protecting the environment, and everything to do with trying to dismantle an industry,” said Gonzales.
Former U.S. Rep., Dist. 23, Will Hurd was very concerned about China buying up land in West Texas, along with wind and solar farms, and Gonzales expressed the same concerns. He said although solar and wind farms could be productive and useful, the Chinese should not have to ability to control grass roots energy sources with the possibility of shutting them down and crippling an area.
“Toward the end of President Trump’s administration, I wrote a letter to the director of trade asking him to look into it, and that sparked a call to the Department of Energy,” said Gonzales. “These foreign entities are gaining access to our energy grids, and that’s a problem. We can’t be blind, and think national security issues don’t happen in West Texas. It absolutely can and does happen anywhere, West Texas included.”
He stressed that in addition to oil and gas, West Texas had many types of livelihoods, including agriculture and tourism.
Said Gonzales, “My focus is on making sure that we all have opportunities. Part of that is getting back to work, reopening our economy, and pushing back against some of these far left policies that are just not our values.”
