Sheriff meets with governor in Del Rio

On June 10 in Del Rio, Gov. Greg Abbott met with Texas border county sheriffs at a border security summit to announce several intiatives in the ongoing conflict between Abbott and the Biden administration.
Abbott announced a plan to build a wall along the state’s southern border, said DPS troopers would start arresting migrants on state charges, and vowed to increase local jail capacity along the border.
In a statement, Abbott acknowledged it was the federal government’s responsibility to secure the border, but said, “Texas will not sit idly by as this crisis grows. The state is working collaboratively with communities impacted by the crisis to arrest and detain individuals coming into Texas illegally.”
Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson attended the meeting, and noted all the sheriffs expressed similar concerns.
“We talked about high speed chases through our counties, people running fences down on ranches, break-ins,” said Dodson. “With the increase in DPS out there, it means more high speed chases. Our thing is we don’t want them chasing through our communities.”
He noted Abbott wanted to arrest immigrants for trespassing on private property, now a Class C misdemeanor carrying a fine and no jail time. But under Abbott’s emergency declaration, it will move to a Class B misdemeanor, a jailable offense.
Abbott talked about adding 10,000 beds to jails across the border counties, including Brewster. Dodson said some private, 1,000-bed federal prisons along the border would be refurbished quickly.
“They’re thousand-bed places, but his number was 10,000. The sheriffs pointed out that their counties couldn’t pay for these people, but Abbott assured us that he had that covered,” said Dodson.
The state budget recently passed by the 87th Legislature provides $1.2 billion for border security over a three-year period, and the sheriffs have until June 25 to submit their requests to the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
Dodson said the last governor to met with the border sheriffs in person was Rick Perry, and he split $5 million among the border counties.
“It came to about $239,000 for us,” said Dodson. “We were very appreciative to get that because we don’t have oil and gas and other things to contribute to our budget. We’re struggling all the time.”
He indicated his county would request funding for more personnel and equipment.
“We turn it in, it’s approved, but where do we get the people? Nobody wants to come out to this area,” he said.
As for jail space, Dodson called it “a convoluted issue,” and stressed that asking for new jail funding was not an immediate solution to the migrant problem.
“We’ve had a huge increase this year. It’s not like it was two years ago. They’re not hiding from us like they used to,” said Dodson. “My big concern is the high speed chases through communities. We want them stopped before they get here. We don’t want them smoking into our town. And we’re not catching everybody, only a fraction.”
Abbott promised details of his initiatives this week, but as of press time, nothing was forthcoming.
