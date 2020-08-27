Wedding chapel makes its debut

The day a bride and groom say "I do" is one of the most special moments in their lives, and choosing a wedding location is one of the most important decisions they will make for their big day.
For many, more isn’t merrier. Besides reducing a couple’s overall budget, a small wedding allows couples to customize the traditional elements they want, all in the company of their most beloved guests.
For couples who prefer a more relaxed and exclusive venue in the company of just their special family and friends, Moss Creek Chapel of Alpine has the special touch that will ensure treasured memories for years to come. Alpine residents Scott and Teresa Huckaby are proud to debut Moss Creek Chapel, located on State Highway 118 about one mile south of town. Moss Creek Chapel is a multiple-use building intended primarily as a place of worship and Bible study for Big Bend Bible Fellowship.
With a capacity of 32, the chapel is now available as a romantic, affordable wedding and event venue through Teresa’s Wind River Photography.
The couple have lived in Alpine since 2011, but visited the Big Bend annually during their 32 years of marriage. Scott has led adult Bible studies for 26 years, and Teresa was active in wedding and event photography in the Houston area since 1990, where she also managed a wedding venue. Teresa wanted a building that could serve as a romantic, affordable wedding venue to give her opportunities for wedding photography, while helping the bride and groom remember the most significant day of their lives.
The chapel’s name is taken from Moss Creek that runs parallel to State Highway 118 across from the building. The creek was named after long-time Brewster County surveyor Joseph Moss, who moved to Alpine in 1906. Its architecture was inspired by Spanish missions to honor the heritage of Texas.
“We have not booked a wedding yet,” said an enthusiastic and excited Teresa. “We are putting the finishing touches on the parking lot, and all the windows will have wrought iron grills. But it’s ready to be rented, and we are looking forward to our first wedding!”
Scott, an ordained minister, said, “It’s pretty significant. It’s a romantic yet affordable place for weddings.”
Besides weddings, the chapel welcomes family events such as baby showers, art sessions, or just about anything a client wants. Having a small, intimate wedding opens a world of unique possibilities for a day sure to be joyful, authentic, and memorable, and Moss Creek Chapel can provide that.
For more information, visit MossCreekChapel.com.
