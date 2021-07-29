Students at Alpine High School will go back to school on Wednesday, Aug. 25, and Principal Lee Sanchez is ready to welcome the 2021-2022 school year. He’s looking to another successful year for both new and returning students.
Alpine ISD Superintendent Becky McCutchen said there were two current construction phases. Phase 1 is new construction, and phase 2 is demolition of old construction. McCutchen told the Avalanche she expects work to be completed on May 26, 2022, for phase 1, and Nov. 28, 2022, for phase 2.
Due to the ongoing construction, Sanchez stressed that patience was key, and asked students and parents to be flexible as the new school year approaches. Currently, the high school main entrance for both visitors and students is on the southwest side of the building, next to the fieldhouse and across from the old football practice field.
Sanchez’s plans to have faculty, staff, and visitor parking on Fighting Buck Avenue, with students parking across the street at the Kokernot Park and the swimming pool lots. The ag and welding classes will meet in a portable building by the visitor entrance, and the portable will be mostly used for classroom-type activities.
Sanchez said the high school just received approval from Sul Ross State University to hold the advanced welding class on its campus, thus facilitating hands-on work. The ag and welding shops should be completed by the end of the year.
As far as security concerns, Sanchez will be in talks with high school counselor Sandra Alvidrez to set up a table where student and office aides would check in visitors, and walk them to the office. Safety is a concern, but plenty of surveillance cameras should allow for knowing who moves on and off the campus. Alex Lopez will serve as a resource officer for the high school.
Sanchez said the faculty/staff/visitor parking lot was of concern to band director Chuck Wilson because that area was used for band practice, but Sanchez will review the issue to facilitate the transition.
The entrance across from Kokernot baseball field where the old practice gyms were will not be available for the time being, and are off limits to visitors. For registration purposes, visitors can come in through the southwest entrance by the fieldhouse, and there will be plenty of signs and flyers directing people where to go. Registration will be held from Aug. 10-12. When school starts, that parking lot will be kept strictly for faculty, staff, and visitors.
Sanchez wants to keep everything as normal as possible, and plans to require parking permits for both faculty and students.
In conclusion, Sanchez’s message to incoming students could easily apply to visitors and parents alike.
“We will try to keep it as a normal school year. Just follow the rules, and let’s just have a good year, “stressed Sanchez. “Be ready for anything construction-wise, and be flexible and patient with all these changes. Let’s have a good school year, and go Bucks!”
