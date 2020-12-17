Volunteers bring the natural world closer

There’s a group of dedicated volunteers in the Big Bend who aim to share their knowledge of and experience with the natural world. Those volunteers make up the Tierra Grande Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists.
The Texas Master Naturalists organization started with the Texas AgriLife Extension Service at Texas A&M. Its mission is to develop a corps of well-informed volunteers to provide education, outreach, and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and natural areas within their communities.
The Tierra Grande Chapter serves Brewster, Jeff Davis, and Presidio counties, and boasts 40 master naturalists who have completed the required training and volunteerism, and 37 more who have completed parts of the requirements. The chapter has around 115 members, but not all are active.
Ellen Weinacht, co-president with Lisa Fielder of the Tierra Grande Chapter, a 501(c)(3), said trainees undergo onsite instruction on more than 40 different subjects - from dark skies, birds, and snakes, to soil, water, and geology, and everything in between. At the end of training, participants have 18 months to complete 40 hours of volunteerism and eight hours of advanced training. After that, volunteers are expected to do the same annually.
“We have the best training in the state - and maybe in the world - because of our venues,” said Weinacht. “Since most of Texas is private property, you don’t get to go to, say, Elephant Mountain just because you want to. So we take our trainees to all these wonderful places they wouldn’t otherwise get to go.”
Instructors include professors from Sul Ross State University, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and McDonald Observatory personnel, and a host of experts from around the state.
Volunteers perform a wide variety of services, including trail building, computer work, writing, nature walks, birding hikes, and many more, depending upon their interests, talents, and skills.
Since the chapter was formed in 2005, volunteers have put in nearly a million hours valued at around $20 per hour at over 100 venues around the Big Bend.
Said Weinacht, “We report our number of hours to the state. Lots of grants are matched with hours of time rather than money, so our volunteer hours go toward grants for state parks.”
Weinacht called this year “a disaster with the coronavirus.” The chapter normally meets quarterly with a speaker offering an in-depth look at a given subject, but meetings have been suspended indefinitely. She is hoping to resume normal activities by the end of next April, but that’s not a certainty.
“The only things we can do now are at arm’s length. Many volunteer opportunities requiring personal interaction are not in place because of the virus, such as leading hikes or helping people at various venues,” said Weinacht.
For more information or to get involved with the Tierra Grande Chapter, contact Weinacht at 432-294-2421.
Main requirements for membership are good physical fitness and a willingness to volunteer.
“It’s a fabulous program,” said Weinacht. “I’ve met so many like-minded people who care about the environment. We care about the parks. We care about the critters. So there’s an instant rapport, and the people you’re going to meet is the best part.”
