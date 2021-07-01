Chamber draws large crowd

Marathon Chamber of Commerce met for its second general meeting of the year on the outdoor patio of French Company Grocer on June 16. Around 50 residents attended, including Brewster County Commissioner, Pct. 3, Ruben Ortega.
The meeting was led by Chamber President Linda Beranek, and functioned as a forum for community and business news. The French Grocer provided tacos and drinks.
Residents expressed concerns about high traffic areas, especially the intersection at U.S. Highway 90 and Avenue D, often busy with foot traffic, and with low visibility for those making turns. Ortega said a recent traffic study conducted by Texas Department of Transportation did not warrant that a traffic light be installed. Additional signage for that intersection, changes in the parking structure, or the addition of a blinking light must be approved by TxDOT, and residents and businesses were eager to explore those options.
Signage on streets throughout town can be installed by Brewster County, and Ortega was able to help with this. The town speed limit is 30 miles per hour, and Ortega pledged to install more speed limit signs in highly trafficked areas.
The town was preparing for Fourth of July weekend. The Marathon Volunteer Fire Department silent auction will be held in the courtyard at Marathon Motel and RV Park on Saturday, July 3. The motel will also host the annual Chili Cook Off, a qualifier for the Chili Appreciation Society International competition held in Terlingua each fall. To get involved, contact Brad Wilson at 432-386-5414.
Ortega noted that a new bandstand, paid for with donations, was being built on the outdoor dance floor at Post Park, and would be ready for live music and dancing on July 3.
The Fourth of July weekend dance at Post Park has been a tradition for over 100 years. This year’s music will be provided by Craig Carter and the Spur of the Moment Band on Saturday starting at 7 p.m.
A street dance will take place in front of the Community Center on Friday, July 2, from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. with live music by Puro Party Allstarz. Proceeds will benefit Marathon ISD.
The weekend will culminate with downtown fireworks at dusk on July 4, performed by Marathon Volunteer Fire Department.
Marathon2Marathon, a Boston Marathon qualifying race, will be held again this year on Oct. 23, with proceeds benefitting Marathon Health Center.
A representative from Big Bend Regional Medical District was on hand to discuss their indigent healthcare program, available to help qualified applicants pay for medical bills, preventative medicine, dental, and vision. A program coordinator is available for house calls to help homebound individuals with the application process. Email J.D. Newsom at jd@bbrhd.com for more information.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Regional Director John Perkins said there were over 40 loan and grant programs available to assist qualifying homeowners. Programs include financing new construction and repairs, improvements, and modernization to existing construction. Contact Perkins at John.Perkins@USDA.gov or call 432-360-1297.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.