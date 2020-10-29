With election day looming, and the U.S. presidential race growing more contentious as Nov. 3 draws near, voters in south Brewster County will have early voting opportunities at two locations Friday, and all may still vote early in Alpine today and tomorrow.
On Friday, Oct. 30, voters in Pct. 3 may cast early ballots at the Marathon Community Center, Second and Avenue E in Marathon; and voters in Pcts. 5, 6, and 7 may cast early ballots at the J.W. “Red” Pattillo Community Center, Highway 118 in Terlingua. Both locations will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
All registered voters in all Brewster County precincts and all City of Alpine wards may still cast ballots early at the Judge Val Clark Beard Office Complex, 203 North Seventh Street in Alpine through Friday.
On Thursday, Oct. 29, the Val Beard Complex will be open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and on Friday, Oct. 30, the final day of early voting, from 7 a.m-7 p.m.
Brewster County voters have kept poll workers busy, with 43.1% of registered voters casting ballots as of press time.
Through Tuesday, of 7,556 registered voters, 2,677 had cast in-person ballots, with 580 mail-in ballots received so far, for a total of 3,257.
On Nov. 3, voters must cast their ballots in the precinct in which they are registered.
All locations will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Pct. 1 – Brewster County offices, 2209 West Highway 90, Alpine
- Pct. 2 – Judge Val Clark Beard Office Complex, 203 North 7th Street, Alpine
- Pct. 3 – Marathon Community Center, Second and Avenue E, Marathon
- Pct. 4 – Alpine Civic Center, Council Chambers, 803 West Holland Avenue, Alpine
- Pct. 5 – Panther Junction Visitor Center, Big Bend National Park
- Pcts. 6-7 – Red Pattillo Community Center, Highway 118, Study Butte/Terlingua
- Pct. 8 – Sul Ross State University Bryan Wildenthal Memorial Library-Conference Room, 400 North Harrison, Alpine
For the city municipal election, all voters will cast their ballots at the Alpine Civic Center, Council Chambers, open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
County candidates
Contested county positions on the ballot have Independent write-in candidate and former Brewster County deputy Will Drawe challenging Democratic incumbent Ronny Dodson for the Sheriff position.
Alpine businessman Republican Jim Westermann and Democrat Johnny Milan are facing off for the Commissioner Pct. 1 seat.
In other races of local interest, at the federal level, Republican Tony Gonzales, Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones, and Libertarian Beto Villela will vie for the U.S. Rep. Dist. 23 seat being vacated by Will Hurd.
At the state level, the State Senator, Dist. 19, position will offer incumbent Republican Peter P. “Pete” Flores, Democrat Roland Gutierrez, and Libertarian JoAnne Valdivia.
For the State Rep., Dist. 74, seat, Republican Ruben Falcon and Democrat Eddie Morales will go head-to-head.
In the city
In the City of Alpine municipal election, postponed by coronavirus fears from its official May 2 date, with only one contested position, incumbent Lucy Escovedo is facing challenger Martin Sandate for the Ward 4 seat. Incumbent Mayor Andy Ramos’s name appears on the ballot, but he is running unopposed.
At the polls
At the polls, voters must show a valid photo ID. To see acceptable forms of voter ID, visit votetexas.gov, and click on Identification Requirements for Voting.
Per Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-29, face coverings are not required for in-person voting, but are encouraged.
Voters may view official sample ballots for Brewster County at the elections office annex at the county courthouse, 203 North Seventh Street in the Val Beard office complex in Alpine, or online at brewstercountytx.com. Click on Elections Information, then on Official Sample Ballot.
Sample ballots for the City of Alpine election are available at cityofalpine.com. Click on Elections, then Sample Ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.