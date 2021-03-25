Suspect arrested in Alpine murder

An Alpine man is behind bars following a murder in Carpenter Addition on Saturday.
Travis Jeremy Rutherford, 37, was charged with first-degree felony murder, and is being held at Brewster County Jail on $100,000 bond.
At around 6:55 p.m. on March 20, Alpine police responded to a report of a homicide in the 400 block of East Harriet Avenue. According to the police report, the caller, Liam McGrail, said Rutherford, his neighbor, told him his children were buried underneath the home and that he may have killed his roommate.
When police arrived, they found the body of Jeffrey Williams, 64. Rutherford admitted confronting and shooting arrows at Williams with a bow. He explained that he had also struck Williams with the bow, and later said he had hit Williams with a metal baseball bat.
The case remains under investigation.
