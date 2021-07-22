Exes gather once again in Alpine

With last year’s event canceled because of coronavirus concerns, Sul Ross State University alumni are looking forward with great anticipation to this year’s reunion.
The Agriculture and Natural Resource Sciences and Rodeo Exes was founded in 1976 to support rodeo athletes and ag students at the university. According to board member and past-president Rush Carter, the group’s main focus is to raise scholarship funds for those students, and to entertain alumni and get them back to their roots in Alpine.
“We don’t limit our membership,” said Carter. “You don’t have to be a graduate to belong, you don’t even have to have attended Sul Ross to be a member of this association. You just have to have a desire to support the programs.”
This year’s reunion will take place Friday through Sunday, July 23-25.
Friday activities include a sporting clays tournament, a dominoes tournament, horseless goat roping, and an evening social at the SALE arena, all open to everyone.
Saturday morning rodeo events will feature team roping, barrel racing, and more at the SALE arena, and those are open to alumni only.
Afternoon events include a luncheon and business meeting at the E.E. Turner Center, and a Texas hold ‘em tournament at the Alpine Civic Center. Later, all are welcomed to a dance and silent auction at the Civic Center featuring the Zach Edwards Band, and buckle winners will be announced.
On Sunday, a golf tournament at the Alpine Country Club tops the weekend, and all are welcomed to the four-person scramble.
“We all really excited about the recent success of the rodeo program,” said Carter. “That’s a big thing for our membership and for the folks who support us. They want success for the rodeo program, and CJ Aragon has brought that here, has generated a lot of interest, and has brought in rodeo athletes. It’s way up compared with prior years. The success that he’s had and his coaching ability to lead those kids is very exciting.”
For more information, to register for events and purchase tickets, or to sign up as a sponsor, visit sulrossexes.com.
