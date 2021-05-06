Grand Companions not a typical shelter

Grand Companions Humane Society of Fort Davis does more than just help rescue stray pets and place them in good homes. Its mission is to help people save, honor, and connect with pets, all with the help of caring, proactive staff such as Development Coordinator Kaylee French.
A resident of Alpine, French wears several hats at Grand Companions. Not only is she the social media guru, handling the Facebook and Instagram accounts and managing the website, but she also is a grant writer, scheduler, and volunteer coordinator.
Currently the annual spring fund drive, Meal-A-Month, is focused on purchasing food and feed rescued animals, and the credit goes to the generous donors, whom French affectionately calls “meal-a-month heroes.”
Said French, “It’s about people helping our homeless pets. It is just amazing what they do because we would not be able to do it without our pledge donors, and we wouldn’t exist without the people who support us. Therefore, they are homeless pet heroes.”
Grand Companions also partners with over 30 government and private shelters, along with other pet rescues. The shelter is set on expanding its reach beyond West Texas. Pets from the Tri-County are prioritized, but animals from as far away as San Angelo, Sonora, and even College Station are all welcomed. Grand Companions even assisted the City of El Paso animal shelter when it shut down completely, opening its doors for stray pets.
French said in 2020 alone, the shelter brought in over 1,300 pets, compared with only 827 in 2019.
“Because of the pandemic, everybody was stuck at home, and a lot of places and government shelters had to close their doors, along with animal control,” explained French. “Thank goodness we were able to stay open, and there was a greater need to bring in more pets.”
French is pleased to announce that now that things are opening back up after COVID concerns, programs are starting to pick up where they left off. One of those, the Hike with a Homeless Dog program held in conjunction with Davis Mountains State Park, and will be back up and running again within the next several months. French stressed that Grand Companions was unlike any other animal shelter, and encouraged everyone to experience it on their own by visiting the Fort Davis facility.
“Shelters are typically very sad, very loud, and stressful for the pets,” she said. “Laura Langham, the director, has made it her mission to completely change the world of shelters so the experience is low stress for the animals and the staff. We are also very family oriented. It truly feels like all the staff really cares about each other and works together as a family here. Those are the two big things that blew me away about this organization. It will completely change your mind about shelters in general.”
