CORONAVIRUS UPDATE for Brewster County as of June 19.

Brewster County received confirmation of additional COVID-19 positive tests, bringing the county total to 30. The cases range in age from 19-79 years old, and most are due to community transmission. They are currently isolated.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is supporting the county in identifying any close contacts so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms.
The DSHS is reminding the public that it is conducting contact investigation on persons who have tested positive to determine possible exposure to others. If the health department has not contacted you, there is no need to take any action at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.