Viva Big Bend celebrates 10th year

The highly anticipated music festival, Viva Big Bend, is here, and this year it promises to be another memorable celebration loaded with talent from all around the Lone Star state. And it’s sure to draw music lovers eager to partake in the sights and sounds that Viva Big Bend brings every summer.
The event kicks off with a free show on Wednesday at the Starlight Theatre in Terlingua, featuring Bob Livingston and Tessy Lou Williams. Viva Big Bend founder Stewart Ramser, who divides his time between Alpine and Austin, is also the publisher of Texas Music Magazine, and is excited to bring in local talent to boost tourism and exposure of local businesses.
This year Viva Big Bend will celebrate its 10th anniversary. There will be around 65 shows playing to enthusiastic crowds at 17 venues in Alpine, Marfa, Marathon, and Fort Davis, and will run through Sunday, Aug. 1.
New this year is a nighttime show in Fort Davis on Saturday, July 31, at the Kelly Pavilion. The customary nighttime venues will take place in Alpine and Marfa, along with day shows in Alpine and Marathon.
Ramser said there will be free shows this year, including the kids’ shows which are all free of charge. The kids’ show will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, at Plaine Coffee in Alpine, featuring children’s entertainer Mr. Will. Alpine’s Outwest Feed and Supply will also have shows on Friday and Saturday that will be free and open to the public, and will include a green chili roaster.
“Because of my experience in building Texas Music Magazine, and combined with my interest and love for West Texas, I put those things together in 2012 and created the event,” said Ramser, who is glad to be back in person this year after last year’s coronavirus concerns made it a virtual only event.
Ramser pointed out diversity was very important, and the band lineup will showcase a wide range of musicians.
“Texas music covers all genres and music from across the state, so we try to reflect that in the lineup we have,” he said. “We try to get a wide range of styles so there is a little bit of something for everyone.”
Compared to its modest but successful beginning in 2012, this year’s Viva Big Bend will offer more shows and bring in more concertgoers. Some of the locals playing at this year’s festival include the Doodlin’ Hogwallops, Maxwell and Ted Arbogast, Tom Griffith, The Swifts, Doug Moreland, Matt Skinner, Grupo Alegre, the Grand Tourists, Primo Carrasco from Marfa, and former local favorite Anthony Ray Wright.
Music goers can buy tickets at the box office or at the door of the venues.
“It’s a great location, “said Ramser. “This area is supportive of the arts, in particular, music. And getting musicians to come out here is not hard. They love it, and there are great venues and great businesses. We are looking forward to celebrating 10 years!”
