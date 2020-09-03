Board approves new contractor ranking

Alpine ISD Board of Trustees held its regular meeting on Aug. 26 at the Alpine High School library, and the main topic of the meeting was contractor approval for the new high school, and middle and elementary school HVAC projects.
On Aug. 25, four sealed proposals for those projects were received from Weatherford-based Imperial Construction, Midland-based MW Builders of Texas, EMJ Construction out of Irving, and JC Roberts Construction out of Odessa.
The Evaluation Committee reviewed and ranked each proposal in accordance with the criteria adopted by the Board and distributed to the contractors. Parkhill, Smith, & Cooper architect Allan Wolf announced that Imperial Construction ranked number one, and the committee recommended that Superintendent Becky McCutchen negotiate and enter into a contract with Imperial. The company has been in the business for 20 years, and has experience with K-12 schools in Dallas-Fort Worth, and West and Central Texas.
Wolf then provided the evaluation committee’s scoring of each proposal, stating that Imperial’s base price came in at about $22.49 million, plus alternate costs, for a total of about $24.18 million. Wolf said each contractor also submitted a company profile, individual resume, example prices, and safety record.
Trustees voted 6-0 in favor of the rankings, and authorized McCutchen to negotiate project contracts. Trustee, Dist. 4, Rachel Carvajal was absent.
In other business, district CFO Tucker Durham discussed the certified appraised values received from Brewster County Appraisal District on Aug. 5, along with a proposed tax rate. Trustees voted in favor of setting the proposed tax rate $1.2947 per $100 valuation for Alpine ISD, with $1.0547 for maintenance and operations, and $0.24 for the payment of principal and interest on debts.
Durham said the proposed tax rate would raise less for maintenance and operations than last year’s rate. The proposed rate will effectively decrease by 1.278%, and will lower taxes for maintenance and operations on a $100,000 home by about $13.65.
Director of Curriculum and Special Programs Caroline Fox presented the Alpine ISD District Improvement Plan, which the board approved. Fox said the district has SAT and ACT scores that are lower than the state average, and the gifted and talented program had underrepresented demographics. She also noted that the turnover rate for the district was higher than the state average, saying the state average was around 16%, while Alpine ISD was about 20%.
In other business, City of Alpine council member Rick Stephens addressed the board during public comment, citing Texas House Bill 2840, which relates to the right of a member of the public to address the governing body of a political subdivision at an open meeting of the body, and which was passed by the Texas Legislature in 2019.
Finally, McCutchen announced district-wide enrollment was good considering coronavirus concerns. As of Aug. 26, enrollment stood at 973 students, 46 short of last year’s 1,015.
The next regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meeting is set for Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.