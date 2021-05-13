Sul Ross Ag professor leaves legacy

Everett E. Turner, a long-time agriculture and range animal science faculty member at Sul Ross State University, left a lasting imprint on the ag students at the college that defined his legacy, and resonated well into the future.
Born in Palestine, a town in the Piney Woods of East Texas, Turner moved to Alpine in 1946, and taught ag at Alpine High School, then moved on to become an ag professor at Sul Ross until his retirement in the 1970s.
In 1948, Turner was instrumental in developing the Sul Ross rodeo program, and the university became the birthplace of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Thanks to the efforts of Turner and the sheer talent of rodeo athletes, Sul Ross went on to win three national rodeo titles. The building that houses the Animal Science and Natural Resource Management departments at Sul Ross is named after him, and several faculty members looked back on what it meant for the students and the university.
Dr. Bonnie Warnock, dean and faculty member in the Ag and Natural Resources Science Department, said about Turner, “He advised those rodeo team students and helped them build that dream of having a collegiate rodeo. It’s actually a real point of pride for us to have that history in both agriculture and rodeo, and having someone who really was a leader in the field, who was really committed to experiential and hands on education for students.”
Professor of Range Management Dr. Rob Kinucan agreed, saying, “He impacted a lot of generations of students at Sul Ross and in the Ag Department. He was certainly someone, that if you talked to any of the alumni of that time period, he was pretty much a larger-than-life sort of individual.”
Retired professor Dr. Barney Nelson took classes in the Ag Department at the time, then worked for him as a secretary in the 1970s.
“He was almost like a father to me, because I worked for him and took classes under him,” Nelson recalled. “He was very professional and very concerned about the students’ future, and he tried to make sure the department was always producing graduates who were able to do something. He really believed in the hands-on kind of education.”
Judy Sproul, Turner’s daughter and a Fort Davis resident, still recalls that trip made in 1946. She was just eight months old when her father made the journey across Texas to Alpine to begin the pursuit of agricultural education and impact generations of ag students.
Turner passed away in 1992, but his contributions to the field of ag education resonate to this day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.