City pool scheduled to open

The City of Alpine held its regularly scheduled city council meeting on April 6, and started off with some welcomed news from City Manager Erik Zimmer about the city swimming pool. The pool had been closed for the entire summer in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.
Zimmer said the plan was to open the city pool around June 5-6, depending on completion of lifeguard certification training. Proposed hours would be from noon-5 p.m., seven days a week, with varied schedules for adult and lap swim. Friday through Sunday would be reserved for pool parties.
Zimmer also said the Sul Ross State University pool was slated to open.
Next, the council approved a resolution to adopt a new schedule lowering the facility rental fees for the Alpine Civic Center.
“Honestly, I am concerned about people not renting the facility, and I think looking at what are the right price points in Alpine, I felt like we were a little bit higher than what our citizens were willing and wanting to pay,” said Zimmer. “We want the facility to be open, we want people renting it and using it, and we felt it was important to bring these rates back down.”
Zimmer also said security personnel were required for events at which alcohol was served. This would not affect non-alcoholic events such as the high school prom, where security personnel were not needed.
“If there is an event where they are having their own server come in, or bringing their own alcohol in, we are going to have security there,” said Zimmer.
Council, Ward 2, Chris Rodriguez was concerned about patrons consuming alcohol prior to arrival at the civic center, and Zimmer said private security personnel could be hired by patrons, regardless of alcoholic beverages consumption at an event.
The council then approved the rental fee schedule to include an additional $60 an hour to have two law enforcement officers present for alcohol-related events. Rental rates vary depending on use, and a pricing schedule is available from the city.
In other business, Council, Ward 5, Rick Stephens, discussed an information only item regarding proposed de-annexation of Alpine Country Club Estates. Stephens stated 10% of city roads were located there, and there were currently 30 residents whose homes generate nearly $45,000 in city property taxes but not enough to maintain the roads, which would require $100,000 a year. Stephens said Country Club Estates residents wished to remain part of the city due to lower water and wastewater costs and availability of other city services.
Stephens then suggested several options to include the city deannexing the area and having a proposed road maintenance plan.
Mayor Andy Ramos asked if the city or the county was required to maintain the entry way to Country Club Estates, but Stephens stated it would be up to the county, not the city.
The issue will be discussed further at a future meeting to include a public hearing and adopting a resolution.
The next regularly scheduled city council meeting is set for Tuesday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom videoconference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.