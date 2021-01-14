Balmorhea Bears take championship

Congratulations are in order for the Balmorhea Bears football team as they won the six-man State Championship on Jan. 7. The championship is said to be their first State title in school history.
Richard Villanueva, Jr., was an assistant coach for the Bears this season, and he grew up in Alpine.
He once played for the Fightin’ Bucks, and noted, "I played a year for the Bucks under a great coach in Earl Overton, Ronny Stooksberry, and my favorite - good old coach Mike Pallanez."
Villanueva was able to answer some questions about this special season. His role was special teams coordinator, and he described his experience coaching in such a big-time game.
"It was surreal, something you always dream about and pretend you’re at as a kid growing up playing street football with all the neighborhood kids. There were many sleepless nights leading up to the game just thinking about what they would be doing defensively to stop us. The preparation and excitement - we just didn’t want to let our community and West Texas down."
Villanueva noted Balmorhea lost this state championship game in both 2016 and 2017, making this win even sweeter. In a year when good times were running low, this win was much appreciated. Villanueva and his wife both had COVID, and had to endure sitting out games while quarantined.
He thank those around him who helped made the championship possible, beginning with his wife Cherry Villanueva, a Balmorhea native who graduated from Sul Ross State University.
"She is my rock. She always understood the extra hours and planning we do. She takes care of the household and other duties when I'm not around, not to mention she is also one of the cheerleading sponsors," said Villanueva.
Also, his kids played a part in this success. His son Ethan was a freshman quarterback, and Eian was a team manager.
Said Vallanueva, "They have always been there with me, and took care of each other. They understand the sacrifices made during football season."
Future coaching goals for Villanueva include becoming a head football coach one day, as he is already the head basketball coach.
Villanueva continued, "I always tell the classes I teach that I will always be a Buck at heart. I had many great memories growing up there. As for my new hometown, Balmorhea, it’s like a mini Alpine where everyone knows everybody, and we all take care of each other. A tight knit community with kids playing football on the streets or swimming at the state park when it's open. Balmorhea has really grown on me and my family. It's been great living here and watching my sons grow."
