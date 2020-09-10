Artwalk 2020 goes full steam ahead

With Artwalk more than two months away, organizer Kerri Blackman feels sure the annual event will proceed smoothly despite coronavirus uncertainty.
“With the schools reopening and COVID cases on the decline, we feel that by late November, we will be in a good position for this event,” she said. “As Alpine’s Gallery Night, Inc., board, we decided to go full steam ahead with a safe, outdoor venue.”
Alpine’s 27th Annual Artwalk is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20-21, with a new line-up and new hours.
Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth streets will be closed, with art vendors set up outdoors from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The Artwalk organization purchased 20 10x10 exhibit tents with sidewalls for security. Art vendor tents will show on Fifth and Sixth streets, and Alpine’s Gem and Mineral Show will exhibit on Fourth Street.
This year’s honored artist is Tim Roberts, who exhibits his work at Catchlight Gallery in Alpine and The Rare Find in McPhearson, Kansas. His work will be featured inside Trans-Pecos Bank and in its parking lot.
The Fort Davis resident works for Texas Parks and Wildlife Department as the cultural resources coordinator for the West Texas Region. An archeologist by day, he paints and draws by night.
Of his art, Roberts said, “There is one rule of thumb that governs my work as an artist - it has to be something I genuinely want to do, something that will maintain my interest from beginning to end. To accomplish this, I look to a variety of inspirations, styles, and media to transform my creative thoughts into something tangible. If I am successful, then the creative process is not only a positive, relaxing experience for myself, but I think it also results in a better quality work of art that can be appreciated by others.”
Food trucks will again be in the Union Pacific railroad depot parking lot, but separated more than in the past. Kiowa Gallery on Holland Avenue will host the official Artwalk booth, where t-shirts, posters, coffee mugs, and other items will be available for purchase.
At Kishmish Plaza, Alpine Public Library will hold its annual silent auction benefitting the library. Donations from all official locations and artists will be on display from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Said Blackman, “We’re excited for attendees to experience the new alleys and showcase the alley artwork between Fifth and Sixth streets. Due to the current environment, we feel we are going back to our roots from 27 years ago with a great hometown event.”
She added that every effort would be made to have live music outdoors for attendees to enjoy.
All official locations will be responsible for complying with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s guidelines that might be in effect at the time. Each location will have a maximum occupancy, and there might be delays.
Applications for this year’s Artwalk are available at artwalkalpine.com.
