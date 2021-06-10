Exciting new mural coming to Alpine

An exciting new mural will take shape in Alpine this summer, one that has been in the works for more than six years.
Alpine’s Gallery Night, Inc., Board of Directors recently scheduled the project to start soon after the Fourth of July on the north-facing wall of Printco at the intersection of Murphy and Fifth streets. Printco gifted the wall to Gallery Night before the building was constructed, all with the idea of a music theme. Printco owner Joe Esparza loves music, and he suggested a tribute to Texas musicians. The idea blossomed into an outdoor stage featuring iconic and legendary Texas musicians.
Renowned Texas mural artist Stylle Read will paint the wall, with a dedication scheduled for July 30 during Viva Big Bend. A 5k Music Fun Run will take off on July 3 from the mural area, move around the south side of town, and end back at the mural.
“We’re making a new mural, and that’s big news around here,” said Gallery Night President Kerri Blackman. “Even Stylle can’t wait to do this mural. It’s going to be so much fun!”
The mural will be placed on Printco’s north wall, the side that faces the railroad tracks.
The project will include a xeriscape patio in the shape of a guitar in front of the mural. The neck of the guitar will run into the sidewalk on Fifth Street.
The official mural sponsor party and design reveal will take place at the Kiowa Hideout at Kiowa Gallery on June 19 starting at 6 p.m. It’s free and open to the public, with proceeds to support this project and the six other murals the committee maintains in Alpine.
Many Alpine businesses have already thrown their support to the project at the top level, including Out West Feed and Supply, Ole Crystal Bar, Porter’s, and others.
Blackman said in one week the mural committee raised $45,000, and added, “We haven’t even advertised yet. Everyone is so excited to be a part of it, and the timing is right because everyone is ready to see things happening again.”
With so many iconic Texas musicians, narrowing the field was necessary. Read suggested limiting it to 38, but Blackman said the number was up to 45.
“So we had a committee of music lovers nominate who would actually be painted on the mural,” she said. “We have come up with ‘Your 2 Cents Worth,’ so if you have a suggestion, we will add them to the scroll for a $250 donation per musician.”
To sponsor one of the mural musicians at the $5,000, $1,000, or $500 level, or to add a musician to the scroll, visit artwalkalpine.com, or contact Kerri Blackman at 432-294-1071, John Davis at 432-386-6169 or Mandy Larremore at 432-294-2297 for a complete listing.
Said Blackman, “This is a fine example of community support. The murals are a gift, and our community never lets us down. Our community always supports us, especially Artwalk and murals and raising money for scholarships. Thank you to Alpine and the surrounding communities for supporting us.”
