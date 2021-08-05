Alpine prepares for Ranch Rodeo

The 2021 Big Bend Ranch Rodeo is just around the corner, and teams from Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Kansas are gearing up for the annual competition.
Sanctioned by the Working Ranch Cowboys Association, an organization that celebrates the ranching way of life, this year’s rodeo will start at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13-14, at the Sul Ross State University SALE arena in Alpine. The gate opens each evening at 5:30.
The goal of Big Bend Ranch Rodeo is to support the association, and to promote the Far West Texas region by sending a representative to the championships. The winner of the rodeo automatically wins a chance to compete in the association’s World Championship Rodeo. The event also provides Sul Ross with scholarship funds for agriculture and rodeo students.
Events include ranch bronc riding, wild cow milking, team doctoring, team branding, team sorting, and a boot scramble, and rodeo committee member Chachi Hawkins said the action can get pretty wild.
The two-go format initiated in 2016 to make the performances even more competitive will continue this year. Each team will compete in each event every night, and ranch teams from near and far will compete in two days of non-stop action.
On Saturday the Ranch Horse Association of America competition begins at 9 a.m. at the SALE arena, and the Youth Working Cow Horse Competition starts 2 p.m., also at the SALE arena.
The awards ceremony will immediately follow Saturday’s rodeo session, and there will be a dance at the Ole Crystal Bar starting at 9 p.m.
On Sunday, Aug. 15, at 10:30 a.m., there will be a service at the Big Bend Cowboy Church in Alpine.
“We’re anticipating a great weekend,” Hawkins said. “I’ve had a lot of phone calls about tickets and rooms, and the cowboys love coming to our rodeo.”
This year’s rodeo will feature a trade show on the SALE arena grounds, a first according to Hawkins.
Also new this year, rodeo students who received scholarships from the Ranch Rodeo will be helping out at the events.
Said Hawkins, “They will be wearing their rodeo vests so people can easily see where their money is going. All the proceeds from the rodeo go to Sul Ross scholarships for kids to get an education, as well as compete on the rodeo team. That’s important.”
For more information, contact Hawkins at 432-364-2696, or visit the website at bigbendranchrodeo.com.
