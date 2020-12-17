A Brewster County deputy was injured in a shooting incident on Dec. 9 on U.S. Highway 90 between Alpine and Marathon.
According to a statement from a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson, at around 8:30 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy conducted a welfare check on a Dodge Durango. While conducting the welfare check, the deputy observed that the female driver was intoxicated. During the arrest, an altercation ensued, and ended in an officer-involved shooting.
The female driver was shot and killed. The deputy was hospitalized in Midland with a gunshot wound to the hand, and was released the following day.
The female passenger in the Durango was detained briefly, but was released and not charged with a crime.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident. No further details and no names are being released at this time.
