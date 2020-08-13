New superintendent brings experience and success

School districts across Texas are preparing for the start of a new school year, ensuring that academic standards are met, while setting goals designed to enrich the educational curriculum.
For new Marathon ISD Superintendent Dr. Peter Price, bringing fresh ideas and years of educational expertise will ensure that students at this small school start off on the right foot. Price hopes to have a profound impact on students as he brings his 38 years of teaching and higher administration experience to the table. Originally from New England, Price has had a lengthy and successful career in the education field, starting in New Hampshire where he launched his educational career as a social studies and history teacher. He even did a stint in Belgium.
Price coached and taught social studies for a decade, then went on to become an assistant principal at the Round Rock ISD, just outside of Austin. That experience led him to a principal position that he held for 17 years at an Austin ISD middle school.
On July 1, Price became the new Marathon ISD superintendent.
“I fell in love with the area and with the school board,” said Price. “I was looking for a small community, a community engaged in the schools, so it seemed like a perfect fit for me.”
He’s a firm believer in the concept of whole child education, something that resonated with the Marathon school board.
“Academics are obviously very important in a school, but so are the elective classes - athletics and fine arts,” Price explained. “We want to make sure we offer a whole set of experiences addressing the social, emotional, and academic needs of each and every one of our students.” Price said the immediate goal for Marathon ISD was to offer meaningful academic and extracurricular programs, and, long-term, create a vibrant learning community where teachers, staff, students, and families feel welcomed.
Price said he and the school board were very much aligned on the notion that when students graduate high school, they are prepared for various facets of life, whether joining the military, becoming a rancher, going to college, or any other endeavor they might desire.
Despite coronavirus concerns, Price said the school district was confident that it would open in-person classes on Monday, Aug. 24, with safety procedures in place.
“We believe schools are the best places for our children,” Price said. “Most of the parents I’ve talked to want their children back in school.”
Marathon ISD is tiny compared with the huge urban and suburban school districts in the Austin metro area, but with the leadership of a seasoned educator like Price, this 1A school in Far West Texas can achieve significant growth and lofty success.
Said Price, “I thoroughly enjoyed meeting with the parents, students, staff, and community members, and I had a sense that this community is really invested in their schools and their students.”
