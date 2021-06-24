Hutchings takes bull riding crown

Tristen Hutchings nabbed both the National Champion Bull Rider title and the Southwest Region Reserve Championship for Bull Riding at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo., last week.
A Blackfoot, Idaho, native, he attended Snake River High School and started his rodeo career back in his middle school days, but his favorite has always been bull riding. He spent a year in Odessa before arriving at Sul Ross State University in 2019. It’s good news for Coach CJ Aragon and the team that he’s still got time on campus where he’ll graduate in 2022 with a degree in ag business.
“It means the world to me. It’s a great starting point to the summer, and the rest of my career. Hope to continue with this success, glad to bring the title back to Alpine,” said Hutchings.
He rode three times in Casper for scores of 77.5, 74, and 90, for a total score of 295 beating out the second place winner by 80 points. No other rider had three qualifying rides, and Hutchings was one of two to cover twice. His 90-point ride set an arena record. Hutchings wasn’t the only Lobo to come away with some serious accolades. Garrett Jacobs headed back to Alpine with the Tie-Down Roper and Southwest Region Reserve All-Around Championships. Jacobs ended his campaign placing third in the nation in team roping, seventh in tie-down roping, and third in the all-around.
The rodeo program at Sul Ross is one of the most successful programs in history. Its prestige has always put the university on the national stage. But it also creates expectation.
A lot of time had passed since the program’s last title, and Aragon and his team wanted to put an end to that. He has been revamping the program since taking over in 2018, and amassing talent from all over the country. Things seemed like they were all coming together heading into the 2020-2021 season despite circumstances that had gripped the world with uncertainty.
For more rodeo results, visit the Sul Ross State University Rodeo Team Facebook page.
